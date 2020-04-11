San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 86.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

