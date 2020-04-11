San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $110,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

