San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Has $36,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2,960.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

