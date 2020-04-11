School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO) Trading Up 21.5%

Shares of School Specialty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOO) were up 21.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.08, approximately 194,569 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 78,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $460,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90.

About School Specialty (OTCMKTS:SCOO)

School Specialty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes supplies, furniture, technology products, supplemental learning products, and curriculum solutions to the education marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Curriculum. The Distribution segment offers office products, classroom supplies, janitorial and sanitation supplies, school equipment, school and student safety and security products and services, planning and development products, physical education products, art supplies and paper, and others; science education products, supplemental curriculum, and lab equipment and supplies; supplemental learning materials, teaching resources, and classroom libraries and manipulatives; educator-inspired audio technology products; and school health and furniture products, as well as project management and design services for school refurbishment and new construction projects.

