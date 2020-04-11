Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $111.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.95. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $76.50 and a 52 week high of $125.69.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.32 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

