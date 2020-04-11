Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,202 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 122,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.3% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.2% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.4% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 48.7% in the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 8,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

