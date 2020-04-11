Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,223,000 after buying an additional 539,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,234,000 after buying an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,139,000 after buying an additional 275,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,658,000 after buying an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total value of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.52, for a total value of $346,273.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,614.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,061 shares of company stock worth $13,063,688. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $512.96 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $518.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $462.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.84 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.92.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

