Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $33,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Lear by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in Lear by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $159.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.19.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Benchmark began coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.