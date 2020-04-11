Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 341.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCOM. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.45. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.