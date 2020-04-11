Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 214 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ opened at $52.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.86.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

