Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.30.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

