Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Skycoin has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00005635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, Iquant, Cryptopia and C2CX. Skycoin has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $250,691.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 665.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.03 or 0.02693791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00203032 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047770 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Iquant, C2CX, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

