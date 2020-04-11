Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Decreased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 96.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,121 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

NYSE SNA opened at $122.12 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

