SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Trading 5.4% Higher

SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) traded up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.15 and last traded at $8.15, 5,935 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average session volume of 3,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.73.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SOLVAY S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Get SOLVAY S A/S alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

SOLVAY S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Featured Article: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for SOLVAY S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOLVAY S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.