SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) vs. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NASDAQ:PMT) Head to Head Comparison

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $185.79 million 0.16 $1.91 million $1.11 1.85 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $488.82 million 2.17 $226.36 million $2.42 4.37

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $23.30, indicating a potential upside of 120.44%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.0% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0.93% 1.77% 0.35% PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 46.31% 12.68% 2.29%

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, non-Agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The company's Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency MBS; and interest rate hedging activities related to indebtedness. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Westlake Village, California.

