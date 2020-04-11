Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,613 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.8% of Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $165.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,255.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.27 and a 200 day moving average of $155.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

