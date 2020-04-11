State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 10,860 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 457,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In related news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Shares of SLB opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.