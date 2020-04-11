State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 8,351 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Westrock were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 16,312 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Westrock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 525,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

