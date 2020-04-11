State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Neogen worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Neogen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neogen by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.86. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,360.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,138 shares of company stock worth $4,599,253. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

