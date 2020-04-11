State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,021 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRC opened at $99.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day moving average of $105.96. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $70.06 and a 12 month high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Republic Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

