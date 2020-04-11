State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,352,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,642 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth about $436,000. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.90. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $220.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 23.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

