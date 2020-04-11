State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 11.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $3,659,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $148,668,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAT. ValuEngine cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $190.63.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $195.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $254.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

