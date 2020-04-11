State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

National-Oilwell Varco Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.