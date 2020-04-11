State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.11. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.