State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 11,398 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.95.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.