State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 2,004 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $310,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $246,727,000 after acquiring an additional 815,439 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in Xilinx by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $73,944,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $335,023,000 after acquiring an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Xilinx from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $83.11 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average of $90.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.