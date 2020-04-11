State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 4,110 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 372,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $99.40.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,729. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

