State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.97 per share, with a total value of $1,097,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,322,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,502,340. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.02. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

