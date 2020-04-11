State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the third quarter valued at $6,267,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 94,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 499,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,545,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $119.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day moving average is $120.22.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Stephens lowered TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

