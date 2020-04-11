Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of SVM opened at $3.86 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.50 million.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.