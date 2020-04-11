Stifel Financial Corp Invests $138,000 in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $8.28 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

