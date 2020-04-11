Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 35,000 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

MTNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Aegis began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

