Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 400 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,829 shares of company stock worth $34,323,482 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $262.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.84. The company has a market capitalization of $163.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

