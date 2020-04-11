Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,940 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,745 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,459,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 211,965 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,635,696,000 after buying an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,822 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $5.37 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

