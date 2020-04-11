Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,401 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after acquiring an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $324,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,896 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

