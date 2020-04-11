Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,412 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock worth $17,369,567 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $175.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $496.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.33.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.