Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $48.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $61.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4183 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.