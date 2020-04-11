Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after buying an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,802,000 after purchasing an additional 695,761 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.86.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.29 on Friday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $152.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average of $125.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $317,723.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $15,227,046 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

