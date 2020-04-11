Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New $2.90 Million Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,904,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jentner Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $56.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

