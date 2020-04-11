Sunbelt Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $67.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $163.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,187,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWOU. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

