Sunbelt Securities Inc. Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in DexCom by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.35.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.81, for a total value of $1,576,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,971 shares of company stock valued at $26,856,346. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $275.27 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day moving average of $218.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.88, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

