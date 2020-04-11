Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.59.

NYSE:GPN opened at $151.03 on Thursday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

