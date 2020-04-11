TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) vs. Blackhawk Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHWB) Critical Review

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 16.72% 4.98% 0.59% Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TFS Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TFS Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $502.55 million 7.53 $80.24 million $0.28 48.21 Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 1.63 $8.14 million N/A N/A

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.3% of TFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TFS Financial pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TFS Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; and provision of escrow and settlement services. It provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

