Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Position Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Theravance Biopharma worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 947,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $135,459,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBPH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

