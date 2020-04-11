Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from $57.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,606,641,000. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

