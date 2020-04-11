UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,128 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Matthews International worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATW. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MATW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MATW opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $721.24 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. Matthews International Corp has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.