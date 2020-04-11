UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $15.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.42. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Michael David Borden sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,374,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,317,476.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,087,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 515,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,430 in the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Switch from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

