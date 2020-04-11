UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $862,000 Position in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,192 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 74,027 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.09% of SRC Energy worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRCI. FMR LLC boosted its position in SRC Energy by 102.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 67,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SRC Energy by 151.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,505 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in SRC Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 79,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 63,207 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $6.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SRC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

