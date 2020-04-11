UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $944,000 Stake in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van acquired 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $42,082.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $449,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. Columbia Financial Inc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million during the quarter. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Financial Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

