UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 19,220 Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,148 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,932 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,312 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.44.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $8.84 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

